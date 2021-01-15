City of Columbus announces virtual, drive-in Martin Luther King Jr. Day event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Columbus’ annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day event take place virtually.
“The Dream Lives” Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Event is taking place Monday, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the Columbus Consolidated Government Access Channel, YouTube and the mayor’s Facebook page.
The pre-recorded event will include a fireside chat with former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young and entertainment from local artists.
In addition to watching the event from the comfort of their own homes, citizens can attend a drive-in screening at the Columbus Civic Center parking lot.
