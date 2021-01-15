City of Opelika names 30-year veteran as new Chief of Police

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A familiar face is now at the head of the Opelika Police Department.
The City of Opelika has named Shane Healey as the city’s new Chief of Police, effective immediately.
Healy is replacing Chief John McEachern who retired at the end of November.
“We are excited about Captain Healey moving into the Chief position. His love for this community and his forward-thinking approach is going to bring new ideas and ways of policing to our community...It makes me proud to know that we have one of the best police departments in the southeast. Shane brings more than 30 years police experience and he is deeply rooted in this community. I look forward to working with Shane and the OPD leadership team,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.
Healy began his career with the Opelika Police Department in 1991. He rose in the ranks to become promoted to Captain in 2014.
“I am humbled and honored to be chosen to lead some of the best men and women in law enforcement. Together we will continue to provide superior service to the citizens of Opelika. We are excited to improve existing relationships and build new ones with all citizens. I am passionate about Opelika and deeply committed to making our city the best that it can be,” says Healey.
Healey most recently served as Captain of the Community Relations/Special Services Division. He will continue to manage that division until the Department names a replacement.
