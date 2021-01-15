Columbus Chat-a-Hoots looking ahead to first season as season tickets go on sale

Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots (Source: Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots)
By Alex Jones | January 15, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST - Updated January 15 at 11:48 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Chat-a-Hoots are continuing to look ahead to their first-ever season slated for this summer and are now ready to get fans in on the excitement.

Full-season tickets are now on sale for the new team’s first season. Officials say single game general admission tickets are also on sale.

“We’re excited to get tickets on sale here today for the upcoming season” President/GM Scott Brand said. “It’s been a long time coming to bring baseball back to the Chattahoochee Valley and we know people are ready for the weather to turn and get out in the sun and play ball!”

The Columbus Chat-a-Hoots will be playing at the newly revamped historic Golden Park.

The date for the home opener or a lineup of dates when the Hoots will take the field have not yet been announced.

