Columbus Chat-a-Hoots looking ahead to first season as season tickets go on sale

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Chat-a-Hoots are continuing to look ahead to their first-ever season slated for this summer and are now ready to get fans in on the excitement.
“We’re excited to get tickets on sale here today for the upcoming season” President/GM Scott Brand said. “It’s been a long time coming to bring baseball back to the Chattahoochee Valley and we know people are ready for the weather to turn and get out in the sun and play ball!”
The Columbus Chat-a-Hoots will be playing at the newly revamped historic Golden Park.
The date for the home opener or a lineup of dates when the Hoots will take the field have not yet been announced.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.