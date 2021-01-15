Columbus Police Department employee arrested on drug charges

By Olivia Gunn | January 15, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 6:17 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An employee with the Columbus Police Department has been arrested on drug charges.

Monica Ogle was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 13. Ogle is a criminal records technician and has been an employee with the police department since March 2020.

Ogle is charged with the following:

  • Possession and use of drug-related objects
  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of dangerous drugs

Ogle’s case was bound over to Superior Court after her Recorder’s Court hearing.

