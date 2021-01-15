Columbus Police Department employee arrested on drug charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An employee with the Columbus Police Department has been arrested on drug charges.
Monica Ogle was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 13. Ogle is a criminal records technician and has been an employee with the police department since March 2020.
Ogle is charged with the following:
- Possession and use of drug-related objects
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession of dangerous drugs
Ogle’s case was bound over to Superior Court after her Recorder’s Court hearing.
