Kroger, Publix stores making COVID-19 vaccines available

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you live in Georgia, your local grocery store pharmacy is now an option for people looking to sign-up for one of the COVID-19 vaccines. Both the Kroger and Publix chain of stores across the state are accepting appointments.
Through a partnership with the state of Georgia, Publix will make vaccinations available starting Saturday, Jan. 16, however, they will be provided by appointment only and only as supplies last.
Applicants must meet the Phase 1A+ rollout in order to receive the vaccine; Under Phase 1A+, vaccines are reserved for first responders, health care workers, individuals ages 65 and older and their caregivers, and residents and staff members of long-term care facilities.
There are four Publix locations in Muscogee County listed and while there are no Kroger stores in Columbus, appointments can be made at other stores in our region of Georgia.
The website does not list availability at any Alabama Publix stores yet. As of now, there are no Kroger stores in Alabama offering the vaccine yet, but will it’s expected they will be “coming soon” and to “check back for updates” according to their website.
