LIST: MLK Jr. Day events in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People across the Chattahoochee Valley are getting ready to observe and honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the federal holiday that marks his historic achievements.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Jan. 18.
Here are a list of events throughout the Chattahoochee Valley.
Monday, Jan. 18
Martin Luther King Jr. Serve-a-Thon
- Community Clean-Up of the MLK Learning Trail from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Clean-up sites: Carver High School and A.J. McClung YMCA
- Masks required
- Lunch provided for all volunteers
- Hosted by Keep Columbus Beautiful and Turn Around Columbus
- Pre-recorded virtual event at 6:30 p.m.
- Features former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young
- Drive-in screening of the event at the Columbus Civic Center
Saturday, Jan. 23
MLK Citywide Clean Up Day in Smiths Station
- Begins at 9:00 a.m. at the Smiths Station Government Center
- Ends at 11:30 a.m. at the Smiths Station Government Center with lunch for all volunteers
- Register to volunteer here.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.