Masked intruder holds LaGrange employees at gunpoint during robbery

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for a man who held several LaGrange employees at gunpoint while committing an armed robbery.
Officers were called to the 1500 block of Lafayette Pkwy. just after 6:00 a.m. Friday in relation to an armed robbery that had just occurred.
Employees at the business reported to police that a masked man entered the business through a rear door with a handgun.
The suspect ordered all the employees into the office before demanding money. He was then able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.
No injuries were reported in this incident.
Police are continuing to investigate this case as an armed robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LPD at 706-883-2603.
