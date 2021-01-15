Solar farm coming to Stewart Co. creating 300 temporary jobs

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A solar farm is coming to Stewart County and development for the project will create 300 temporary jobs.
The Stewart County Commission said construction will be managed by the Southwest Georgia Development Authority and will collaborate with Quitman, Clay, and Randolph counties.
Silicon Ranch, which is based out of Nashville, Tennessee, will also be involved and will fund the Stewart County Commission with $62,000 a year for 25 years. Plus, it will give the county’s board of education a donation as well. The project has been in talks since 2018.
“We’re just delighted that we have this regional developmental authority that is able to bring us together. Instead of competing, they are working with us and we just so much appreciate that help,” said Stewart County Manager Mac Moye.
The Stewart County Commission hopes the facility will be functioning by December.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.