Sunshine Soon Returns; Chilly MLK Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Waking up to more clouds again for Friday morning, but they won’t stick around for long. As a cold front moves across the Southeast this morning, any isolated showers will come to an end and sunshine will return for the afternoon with seasonable highs in the mid to upper 50s; however, winds picking up behind the front will usher in a chilly breeze that will stick around through at least the start of the weekend, so wind chills will fall into the 20s for Saturday morning. The next several mornings will also feature temperatures at or below freezing, so you’ll have to keep your plants covered up through early next week. Apart from some passing clouds at times, MLK Weekend looks mainly sunny but on the chilly side. Highs will struggle to get any warmer than the upper 40s on Saturday, and only top out in the low to mid 50s through MLK Day.