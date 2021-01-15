WTVM Editorial 1-15-21: Help the cold get warm

(WTVM) - At this time of year, many of us realize how lucky we are to live in west Georgia or east Alabama. While much of the country shivers through snowstorms and battle icy roads, we smile knowing we largely escape that kind of weather.
But it still gets cold here and many of our neighbors need a good coat right now to stay warm.
That’s why our annual WTVM Coat Drive needs your support.
From now until the end of January, we’re collecting new or gently used coats at Sons Chevrolet Cadillac or Sons Ford-Lincoln in Auburn and at Master Kleen Dry Cleaners in Columbus.
Did you know the average January high in Columbus is just 58° and the average low is 37°? Those temperatures can feel even colder, depending on the wind and whether the sun decides to make an appearance.
But a good coat can take the chill out of winter and keep the wearer warm and cozy.
Already, we’ve had hundreds of coats of all sizes donated – thank you so much.
We partner with Valley Rescue Mission to distribute the coats to anyone in need.
One of WTVM’s goals in serving our community is to identify a need and work with our client and community partners to fill that need.
It isn’t hard to figure out that many hard working local families might need a little help outfitting family members during our colder months, especially during the pandemic.
But even without the virus, the reality for many families is, even if parents are working, they are just one expensive repair or emergency away from a real financial crisis.
So we hope you will help us gather as many coats as we can in the next few weeks to meet the need.
For more details on drop-off locations, please click here.
We truly appreciate your support and generosity!
