Airport expansion to improve Lanett economy

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A newer airport is nearing completion in Chambers County.
The airport in Lanett is poised to bring economic improvement.
Construction of the airport started in 2017 on a runway extension that’s over 5,000 feet long. The airport is expected to become the center of economic development for Lannet as a way for more businesses to partner with the city.
The runway is along Interstate 85 between the Valley and Cusseta exists. Since its such a long runway, both jets and light aircraft will be able to land there.
“It needs to become the new engine of economic growth for our area, and with the development authority located here, with the interstate right beside us, and with the rail that we have that runs through Chambers County, it’s a great destination,” said Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy. “It’s a great place, you know, more businesses to locate. We have the land available through the Huguley Industrial Park, the City of Valley Industrial Park. So, we are here in the city of Lanett and Chambers County and we’re open for business.”
The City of Lanett also built a $1 million airport terminal consisting of offices, a conference room, pilot lounge, and even a flight planning room where pilots can map out their next destination safely.
McCoy said Senator Richard Shelby helped the City of Lanett get an $8 million grant to make it all happen.
