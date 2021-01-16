Cool But Sunny Conditions Continue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What better way to spend the long holiday weekend than in some sunshine? Well more of theta free Vitamin D is on the way for the next several days. Tonight will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s, so yet another freeze to great our Sunday morning. Sunday will feature a few extra could through out the day, but overall a decent day with low to mid 50s for highs, Sunday night a spot shower is possible with a reinforcing shot of even drier and a tad cooler air. No big deal. Monday through Wednesday looks excellent with a warm up in sight, looking at low to mid 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday especially. Afterwards, for the late week a pretty wet storm system arrives with a solid chance (40-60% coverage) of rain by Thursday night into Friday. We’ll keep you updated on those chances throughout the next week. Enjoy your Saturday night!