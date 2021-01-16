COURT: Shooting death of 70-year-old Columbus man stems from altercation with stepson

“As was stated in court, when Mrs. Williams was giving her interview to detectives, she stated that there was an accusation of the deceased having molested Mr. Reese’s minor son, a minor child,” said Reese’s attorney, Stacey Jackson. “So obviously that will be something I will be investigating and talking to family members about who may be willing to talk to me about it to see how it plays a role into what happened a few days ago.”