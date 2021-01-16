COURT: Shooting death of 70-year-old Columbus man stems from altercation with stepson

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect charged in the death of a 70-year-old man in Columbus appeared in Recorder’s Court Friday.
Marlon Reese pleaded not guilty to the murder charge along with three other charges of felony obstruction to an officer.
During the hearing, investigators said Reese allegedly confronted his stepfather, Walter Williams, at his home on Mehaffey Street during the morning hours of Jan. 11 According to court records the confrontation came after Reese believed Williams had engaged in improper conduct with another member of the family.
After leaving the residence, investigators said Reese returned later in the day and allegedly shot Williams.
Reese’s attorney, who was in court, said Reese could have been acting in self-defense.
“As was stated in court, when Mrs. Williams was giving her interview to detectives, she stated that there was an accusation of the deceased having molested Mr. Reese’s minor son, a minor child,” said Reese’s attorney, Stacey Jackson. “So obviously that will be something I will be investigating and talking to family members about who may be willing to talk to me about it to see how it plays a role into what happened a few days ago.”
After the arrest, it was revealed in court that Reese was allegedly in a physical altercation with officers. One of the three felony charges, obstruction of an officer, was lessened to a misdemeanor.
The case has been bound over to Superior Court.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.