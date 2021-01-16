GUEST SEGMENT: City of Columbus hosting virtual, drive-in MLK commemoration event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday is coming up Monday.
The City of Columbus celebrates the day with an event each year. This year, “The Dream Lives” event will be virtual and drive-in due to COVID-19.
The commemoration event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday and will be streamed on the Columbus Consolidated Government Access YouTube channel and on Mayor Skip Henderson’s Facebook page. Guests can attend the drive-in at the Columbus Civic Center.
The event will feature a prerecorded fireside chat with former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Andrew Young.
Robert Landers, director of the Columbus Civic Center tells more about the event.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.