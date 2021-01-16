Healthcare officials in Columbus explain COVID-19 vaccine registration

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some people 65 and older may have problems registering online for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment simply because they are not familiar with the technology.
Phase 1A, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s distribution plan continues to ramp up in the Chattahoochee Valley and surrounding areas. Healthcare providers everywhere are vaccinating more and more people as the next phase of the distribution plan is on the horizon.
However, the experience for many people has not been the same. Some people have had fairly simple experiences with registering to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, while others claim to be struggling.
Pamela Kirkland, public relations coordinator, with the West Georgia District of the Department of Public Health, said anyone can start going on to the health department’s website and register for the phases they fit into for the vaccine distribution plan.
“So, the first thing people can do is go to our website, which is columbushealth.com, and there is a red bar at the top of that screen. You click on that red bar and it will take you to the page where you can see the phases broken down and defined, so you can find the phase that you’re in,” Kirkland explained.
Barbara Bowden, a patient at the health department, received her vaccine at the health department Friday. She said the process was fairly simple and her daughter signed her up. She said she was contacted within a few days.
“It’s better to receive it than to be exposed to it, because some people don’t make it through. Some do, but you don’t know. So, it’s better to receive it than to be exposed to it. She told me that she registered us and she said someone will be calling us and contacting us, telling us when and where. I think it was the next day actually,” said Bowden.
However, many people online expressed to News Leader 9 their experience with registering to receive the COVID-19 vaccine had not been so simple. Most did not want to speak on camera.
Joseph Turner, a Piedmont Columbus Regional patient, said he received his COVID-19 vaccine at Piedmont Columbus Regional after he registered, and said he was confirmed the same day.
“I’m a Piedmont patient, and on my chart they had an opening for the vaccine and I registered, showed up, and I got the vaccine Wednesday,” Turner said.
According to Kirkland, patients who register to receive the vaccine should expect to not be contacted immediately. The Department of Public Health will reach out to patients when appointment slots become availabl, due to the limited number of doses of vaccines at this time.
For more information on where to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and how to sign up, visit the following websites:
