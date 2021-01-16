MCSD to phase in students’ return; parents weigh in on plan

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) is updating its plan for allowing some students to return to the classroom in a “phase-in” approach.
Many local parents said they have mixed opinions about this, but a majority said that allowing children to get back into the classrooms for in-person learning is the best option.
“Send them back to school,” Kim Hill said. “I am ready for them to go.”
“It is hard, it is very hard,” Crystal Sims said. “I say put them back in school. It will be good for the parents and the students.”
MCSD announced this week students will once again be phased back into the classroom in groups according to their choice model plan.
This means on Tuesday, Jan. 19, elementary school students and self-contained special education will be the first to return, while all other grades continue virtually, according to MCSD Superintendent Dr. David Lewis.
“Followed by all middle and high school students who can return starting on the 25th,” Lewis said.
Lewis said this phase will help lessen the COVID-19 transmission rate.
News Leader 9 also reached out to other parents on Facebook to see what their take on this phase-in approach is. Some said they are against it and are choosing to keep their students at home due to the ongoing pandemic.
Lewis said he understands the concerns, but he and the district are working to implement the best safety precautions to make parents and staff feel safe.
“We have a mandatory health screening for all employees and it is also an option that we encourage parents to have their students do,” Lewis said.
Hill said adapting to virtual schooling has been a challenge for her and her student.
“Virtual learning is hard,” said Hill. Some people just can’t do it. Just this past week it was down.”
Another issue pointed out by Sims is the lack of socialization many students lack when doing schooling at home.
“There are a lot of kids out here that are going through hard problems and who really just needs to be around school and love, and around friends,” Sims said.
