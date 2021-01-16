Paws Humane Society hosts pet food pantry for families facing challenges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As a new year begins, COVID-19 continues to bring a wave of unemployment across the nation, leaving many pet owners facing challenges of caring for their beloved pets.
In response to this growing need, the Pets for Life program at Paws Humane Society hosted its first Pet Food Pantry of the new year.
“We’re really excited about this because we’re going to be offering this every other month,” said Tricia Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer at Paws Humane Society. “ At Paws Humane, we know the people are struggling right now with COVID evictions and so many other things that are there really happening around us if there’s anything we can do to get back that’s what we want do.”
Paws Humane offered free pet food assistance and distribution to pet owners in the Chattahoochee Valley as well as surrounding counties in both Georgia and Alabama.
