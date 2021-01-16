Sickle cell mobile clinic held at Columbus church

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Association of Sickle Cell, Lower Chattahoochee Region held a mobile clinic in Columbus Friday.
The event took place in the parking lot of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church. People got the chance to see hematologists for either a consultation or just find out more information about the disease.
“We came together because sickle cell clients in this area, this community do not have the proper medical care for their condition,” said Lois Williams, president and CEO of the Association of Sickle Cell. “And a lot for the time they have to go out of town, usually to Atlanta, to get the proper care. So, we formed this association so that the people in this community that have this disease will know that they have a sickle cell home, and someone here in this community to care about them and what they face.”
The association hopes that Columbus can become a central area in which people can get care or see a hematologist for sickle cell disease.
