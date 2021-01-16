Sickle cell mobile clinic held at Columbus church

“We came together because sickle cell clients in this area, this community do not have the proper medical care for their condition,” said Lois Williams, president and CEO of the Association of Sickle Cell. “And a lot for the time they have to go out of town, usually to Atlanta, to get the proper care. So, we formed this association so that the people in this community that have this disease will know that they have a sickle cell home, and someone here in this community to care about them and what they face.”