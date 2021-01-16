Sunny Skies for Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have a beautiful 3-day weekend in store across the Chattahoochee Valley. For Saturday we stay in the upper-40s with a whole lot of sunshine around for a bright and cheery day. We stay clear overnight for a cold night with lows in the low-30s, so make sure you have your cold weather preps in place by tonight. For Sunday, more clouds build in after a cold start to the day with highs in the low-50s. MLK Day we see sunny skies return to the forecast with highs in the mid-50s to make for fantastic outdoor weather. For the work week, we will get into a warming trend while we keep sunshine around through midweek while highs soar into the mid-60s. Our next rainmaker moves in Thursday into Friday and will put our lows back into the 40s.