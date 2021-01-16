Two teens arrested in Auburn for breaking into vehicle

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two teens were arrested Thursday in Auburn for breaking into a vehicle.
A 16-year-old from Dalton, Georgia and a 17-year-old from Phenix City are charged with unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of property, and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. The 17-year-old juvenile was also charged with unlawfully carrying a pistol.
The arrests stem from Auburn police responding to a call reporting an auto burglary. Witnesses said the suspects were seen engaging in suspicious activity consistent with making entry into unsecured vehicles in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Road.
Officers located a vehicle occupied by the suspects and the vehicle then fled. The suspects were apprehended after a foot chase when the vehicle crashed near the 500 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
The 16-year-old juvenile was transported to the Lee County Youth Development Center and held on unrelated charges from another jurisdiction. The 17-year-old juvenile was released to a parent.
Additional charges are possible as the case remains under investigation.
