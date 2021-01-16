UPDATE: Russell Co. Sheriff’s Office gives possible motive in Seale murder case

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office held a presser Saturday morning with a possible motive in the Seale murder of Christopher Roper.
Christopher Roper, 38, of Phenix City was found behind the Uchee Pines Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Seale, Alabama. Authorities say the cause of death was a single gunshot wound.
According to Sheriff Heath Taylor, Malasig and Roper were acquaintances. Sheriff Taylor believes he knows the motive behind the murder.
“I think that they were both trying to at the time break into the church,” said Sheriff Taylor. “We believe we can show that was their intent being behind the church. I believe they got into an argument, what started the argument depends on which story of hers you believe and I believe she killed him behind the church.”
He also says that an important piece of the puzzle is missing and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help.
“The vehicle that Samantha and Christopher were in the night of his death is missing,” said Sheriff Taylor.
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 2006 maroon Honda Civic with Alabama tag 6309BD6. The vehicle has no front bumper and a black rear bumper.
Contact the Russell County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.
