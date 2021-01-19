Feeding the Valley Food Bank receives $40K grant from CVS Health

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local organization received thousands of dollars in grant money Tuesday to help provide meals to hundreds of families in the area.
CVS Health gave Feeding the Valley Food Bank $40,000 in grant money. The grant will make it possible for the nonprofit to provide 240,000 meals to families in its 18-county service area through various food distribution programs.
Organizers with Feeding the Valley said the grant will also help those families dealing with uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic.
“So many people, over 40 percent of people who have never been to out facilities before, they never needed our services,” said Frank Sheppard, president and CEO of Feeding the Valley. “They are furloughed, laid off, and can’t feed their families or having trouble feeding their families. And a gift like this goes a long way to some people who are really having a tough time right now.”
Feeding the Valley will start using this money immediately to be able to provide families with food items that are needed in hungry households. Although Feeding the Valley revived the grant Tuesday, the organization said it always needs donations from the community.
