An inside look at Medical Center Barbour’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The state of Alabama is now in phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution, and more hospitals across the state are administering that vaccine, including Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula.
Hospital officials said about 40 people per day are receiving Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine at the hospital’s vaccine clinic.
“We have administered 80 so far,” said Missy Thomas, Medical Center Barbour’s chief nursing officer. “We received 500 in the first batch, and we already have the other 420 scheduled to give in the next few weeks.”
Jean Boyce and her husband, Andrew, both received their first dose Wednesday morning.
“[We’re] just trying to protect ourselves as much as we can,” she said.
According to Thomas, at this point, the hospital is only vaccinating Barbour County residents.
“Once we feel like our county has received their vaccines, we’ll open it up to the surrounding areas,” she said.
Thomas said they have ordered 1,000 more doses of the vaccine. She said they’re proud to be actively helping the community fight the virus.
“It feels amazing,’ Thomas said. “Everyone feels so excited to receive them. We’re just ready for this to be over, so it’s great we’re able to that for our community.”
Andrew Boyce said he encourages the community to get vaccinated.
“I would suggest anybody that thinks they need it, please come and do it,” Andrew Boyce said. “Because it’ll help protect all of us.”
Jean Boyce was pleased with her experience.
“It’s very well organized,” she said. “I didn’t feel the shot, and we all need to protect ourselves and each other.”
