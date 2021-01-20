Callers experiencing long hold times for COVID-19 vaccine appointments with Georgia DPH

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people have tried calling to register for the COVID-19 vaccine with the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) West Central Health District and experienced long hold times.
According to Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department, the call center receives hundreds of calls a day.
“We get hundreds of calls a day to the call center and they come from everywhere in our district, which consists of 16 counties, from Columbus, all the way over to Crisp County, Cordele, all the way over to Harris County,” said Kirkland, “We don’t want people to have to wait a long time, so we’re hiring more people to work in the call center.”
Kirkland adds, “Getting people registered for the vaccine is what we do mostly from the call center, so a lot of people who don’t have internet access may be elderly members of the community and may be looking for a way to get registered. I think if churches, or other organizations got involved with helping register people, that would be a great help.
According to Kirkland, the influx of calls to the call center have been so great, the West Central Health District has extended its hours to accommodate all the questions concerning COVID-19 or vaccine registration.
For more information on how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine or how to become a team member of the West Central Health District’s call center, visit their website here.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.