Death investigation underway after Russell County inmate found dead in cell

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in Russell County after a jail inmate was found dead in his cell Tuesday evening.
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor announced in a press conference that Robert Worthington was found hanging in his cell at 6:50 p.m.
Taylor said Worthington turned himself in Jan. 11 on crimes he confessed to committing in the past. He appeared in court Jan. 13 and was seen by a jail psychiatrist. The psychiatrist cleared Worthington of any suicidal tendencies.
“We have had no issues of Mr. Worthington,” said Taylor. “He did not have any requests or anything from us. We spoke to him this afternoon at head count at 6:30. He said he was okay. We looked in again at 6:50 and saw him laying in the floor, or hanging.”
Taylor said Worthington was in his cell alone and camera footage shows that no one went to his cell.
The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
