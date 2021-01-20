Eufaula City Schools delays return to face-to-face instruction

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Students in Eufaula City Schools will not be returning to school in-person as they originally planned.
Superintendent Joey Brannan announced that the return of face-to-face instruction is being delayed until Feb. 1 for all schools after consulting with state and local health officials. Students will participate in virtual instruction through Jan. 29.
Students choosing to participate in virtual learning are currently scheduled to return to the classroom on Feb. 1, but Superintendent Brannan says there is a possibility virtual instruction will continue past that date. A decision on possibly extending virtual instruction further will be made on Jan. 28.
Superintendent Brannan adds that state and local officials have reported that COVID-19 vaccines will be made available to school employees in the next couple of weeks. Those who choose to receive the vaccine will be given time during their work day to do so.
“We will continue making a concentrated effort to protect the health, safety, and well-being of students and staff members by continuously cleaning and adhering to Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Please continue to stress to students the importance of wearing face masks and social distancing. We must do all we can to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and community,” Superintendent Brannan said in his announcement.
Students who chose virtual instruction for the second semester through Alabama Virtual Academy should return their iPads to their school as soon as possible.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.