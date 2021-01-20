Georgia Congressmen head to DC for the presidential inauguration

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Inauguration Day quickly approaches, some local politicians are in Washington, D.C. for the swearing in of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Although Representative Drew Ferguson says he has differing views than Biden, he believes going to the inauguration is the right thing to do. “As Americans, no matter how you feel about the election and the outcome of the election, there is a peaceful transfer of power,” he said.
This comes after Ferguson voted to certify the election without objection. He believes doing so was in line with defending the Constitution. “You have to defend and be willing to operate by both what the founding fathers set forth, what their intentions were, and following those processes in an honest and transparent way. And the vote to certify the electors was just that,” Ferguson said.
However, Ferguson voted against impeaching President Donald Trump. He said his reason was that the impeachment wasn’t timely or fair. “Congress launches an impeachment one day and by the time the sun sets, the vote is taken. That’s not a fair process and it undermines the integrity of what the impeachment process is supposed to be,” he said.
Ahead of Wednesday, Ferguson asks his constituents to keep Congress and the administration in their prayers. “We want this to be a safe transfer of power tomorrow,” Ferguson said. “We don’t want there to be violence. We want America to show the world how this is done.”
Representative Sanford Bishop is also attending Wednesday’s historical event. He says he’s looking forward to tomorrow, closing the door of the last administration and going into a new era. Bishop also believes the next four years will be a great opportunity for people of the United States to build back better. He is hopeful and optimistic, and said there are definite plans and those plans “will be implemented with a Congress for the American people.”
