Georgia leaders react to Pres. Biden’s inauguration

Inaugurations in America are longtime majestic traditions and a necessary core of our democracy. The peaceful transfer of power in these United States. The words “We the people” remain a sacred honor of our constitution in seeking a more perfect Union. In the strong words of President Joe Biden, “Inaugurations should not be a Celebration of a campaign but a celebration of a cause.” During these perilous times America is bruised, the significant cause on today should be bringing America back together. America needs a healing process. “We the people” can play the leading role in that process. History tells me that America has met its many challenges through the years and we can overcome challenges facing us today. We must put Unite back into United States. In my mind it starts today for the world is watching us.

State Rep. Calvin Smyre