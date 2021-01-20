Georgia leaders react to Pres. Biden’s inauguration

Washington, D.C. (WTVM) - Several Georgia political leaders are reacting to today’s historic inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Here are some of the statements made by state leaders today. More statements will be added as they are made.
Senator-elect Jon Ossoff (D)
The Senator-elect, who is set to be sworn in this afternoon, posted a pair of photos with his wife, Dr. Alisha Kramer, as they attended the inauguration.
Senator-elect Raphael Warnock (D)
Senator-elect Warnock, also set to be sworn in this afternoon, made a statement about looking ahead to the future.
Representative Nikema Williams (D), Georgia’s 5th Congressional District
State Representative Calvin Smyre (D)
Inaugurations in America are longtime majestic traditions and a necessary core of our democracy. The peaceful transfer of power in these United States. The words “We the people” remain a sacred honor of our constitution in seeking a more perfect Union. In the strong words of President Joe Biden, “Inaugurations should not be a Celebration of a campaign but a celebration of a cause.” During these perilous times America is bruised, the significant cause on today should be bringing America back together. America needs a healing process. “We the people” can play the leading role in that process. History tells me that America has met its many challenges through the years and we can overcome challenges facing us today. We must put Unite back into United States. In my mind it starts today for the world is watching us.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D)
Congressman Sanford Bishop (D)
“The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is a new beginning for our democracy and a day of hope for America. I was moved by President Biden’s speech about bringing Americans together and ending this ‘uncivil war.’ I truly believe in his ability to lead us out of this dark chapter in our history into a new one where truth, diversity, and democracy are celebrated, not denigrated.
“Kamala Harris has made history today as the first woman, Black person, and South Asian person to hold the office of Vice President. I am filled with joy thinking of all the young girls around the nation who now see themselves represented in one of the highest offices in the land. It cannot be understated that our diversity and differences strengthen the fabric of our nation and are integral to our future success.
“Now, Mr. President and Madam Vice President, let’s get back to work to crush the virus and rebuild our economy for this bright new era in American history.”
