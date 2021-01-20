LIVE: Full coverage of Biden, Harris’ inauguration in Washington

Washington, D.C. (WTVM) - Today marks a historic day as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris head to Washington, D.C. to be inaugurated as the next President and Vice President of the United States.
Harris will become the first woman, the first Black person and the first South Asian person to hold the office of Vice President.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the ceremonies will take place virtually with the crowds traditionally coming to mark the occasion not in attendance.
It will also mark the first time a sitting president is not in attendance at the inauguration to pass the office onto the next president as President Donald Trump left Washington, D.C. for Mar-a-Lago this morning.
