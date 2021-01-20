MCSD begins phased-in approach; returning to choice model

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students in the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) are returning to the choice model in a phased-in approach that is now underway.
Some students opting for in-person learning returned to the classroom for the first time this year on Tuesday.
Raegan Dean, a fourth-grader at North Columbus Elementary, is one of the students who returned to the classroom for in-person learning Tuesday in phase one of the plan.
“I really enjoy seeing all my friends and I enjoyed seeing all of my teachers up and close. And it was easier to do assignments because it wasn’t online and you had to do all these downloading things,” Raegan said.
Raegan says students’ temperatures are taken at the beginning of the school day.
“We wear our masks, but outside we usually stay distances apart and at lunch we’re usually like two, three feet so we can take off our masks and safely eat,” she explained.
Middle school and high school students are all still learning virtually for the next few days until the district implements phase two of the choice model return approach. MCSD officials say this phased-in approach is based on current data and advice from the medical community and public health agencies regarding COVID-19.
“We are on schedule to bring back all of our middle school and high school students next Monday for resuming our choice model throughout the entire district,” said Superintendent Dr. David Lewis said Tuesday night.
In order for COVID-19 conditions to continue to allow for in-person learning, Raegan has some advice for the community.
“I know they say this all the time, but keep your distance and please try to be safe,” Raegan said.
Special education students also resumed the choice model plan Tuesday.
