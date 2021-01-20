UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal shooting on Sweetwater Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a shooting in Columbus Wednesday evening.
The shooting happened on Sweetwater Drive in East Columbus. The victim is 35-year-old Joseph Dukes. Dukes’ died from multiple gunshot wounds.
According to Columbus police, after Dukes was shot on Sweetwater Drive, he drove himself to Moye Drive where he wrecked his vehicle.
Police have not confirmed if anyone has been arrested as the shooting is being investigated.
Dukes’ body will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.
Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online as we work to gather more details.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.