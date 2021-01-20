Opelika City Council making improvements to downtown historic district

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - What was previously a manufacturing and warehouse district in Opelika is turning into a vibrant commercial and entertainment district.
Visitors will get to learn about the historical backdrop of Opelika’s downtown, located on Geneva Street, and the northside historic district. All of this is being funded through a 2019 grant.
“It’s going to take that area from a more of a pass-through downtown into a really pedestrian-oriented kind of mix use area that will allow people to come and relax, and hang out, and spend some time from morning to night,” said planning director Matt Mosley.
The redesign will include coffee shops, lounges, and breweries.
The Opelika City Council also voted Tuesday to make improvements on the historic district downtown.
