Police chase ends with Union Springs man’s arrest

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Union Springs man has been arrested on multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended Wednesday morning in Macon County.
The chase started just before 7:30 a.m. when an ALEA state trooper tried to make a traffic stop on a 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor. The driver, later identified as Marcus Dewayne Kelley, 42, refused to stop for a speeding violation on Alabama 110 in Bullock County.
ALEA said Kelley eluded troopers through Union Springs and into Macon County where the chase ended on Macon County Road 2. Kelley then reportedly fled from the vehicle on foot but was quickly taken into custody.
He is now being held on multiple charges including for attempting to elude, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, and multiple traffic violations.
ALEA state troopers’ investigation is ongoing. Kelley is being held at the Bullock County Jail.
