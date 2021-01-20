President Trump grants clemency to rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early Wednesday morning The White House made an announcement that President Donald Trump granted clemency to rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.
“President Trump granted a full pardon to Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as ‘Lil Wayne,’” the statement from White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany read. “Mr. Carter pled guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, owing to a conviction over 10 years ago. Brett Berish of Sovereign Brands, who supports a pardon for Mr. Carter, describes him as ‘trustworthy, kind-hearted and generous.’”
Lil Wayne pleaded guilty to illegal gun possession in December. He was facing up to 10 years in prison as he waited sentencing later this month.
Kodak Black received a commutation. The rapper was arrested multiple times for gun, drug, and sexual misconduct charges. His most recent offenses were drug and weapons charges in 2019. He had been sentenced to three years in prison for those charges.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.