Presidential inauguration to look different due to coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 2021 presidential inauguration will look different than any in history.
There will be no large crowds and the inauguration parade will be held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and security concerns.
Another distinguishing fact that sets this inauguration apart from all the rest is it will be the first inauguration since 1801 where the current president will not be in attendance.
“Usually, these things happen because it shows in the United States we have this peaceful transition of power and when you have a new party coming in, these events show that we should unite around the president. But that is not occurring this time because President Trump has decided to not participate in that,” said Dr. Jacob Holt, political science professor at Columbus State University.
It is also customary for the first lady to give a tour of the White House to the incoming first lady, but that will also not be happening this year. The 59th presidential inauguration’s theme is “America United,” which President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris repeated on the campaign trail.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.