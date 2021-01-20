Registering for COVID-19 vaccination in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Some Russell County residents are wondering where and how to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, or where they can go to get vaccinated.
“Each state is given a weekly allocation of COVID-19 vaccines, and so here in Alabama, our vaccine is for Alabamians,” said Tim Hatch, assistant administrator of the East Central District of the Alabama Department of Health. “I know there’s people who have doctors in different states, but what the allocation is for is state by state. Russell County Health Department is one of the larger county health departments in the East Central district, and we have we have every Thursday, from 8:30 to 3:30, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.”
To participate in the vaccine clinic, you must first have an appointment, and you can schedule one by calling the Alabama Department of Health’s (ADHP) COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline.
”We’re trying to vaccinate as many as we can, but we’re having difficulty due to vaccine limitations, staffing limitations, and the space we have within the health department,” said Hatch. Appointments are taken all throughout the week. Just because you live in Russell County does not mean you can’t go to Chambers County, Bullock County, or any of the other counties around the state. It is for Alabamians.”
ADPH will be taking appointments on its toll free number, which is 1-855-566-5333.
“That number is getting a lot of calls and there are a lot of people getting frustrated with the amount of busy signals, but I do know for a fact, it is operational,” Hatch said. “We’re receiving nearly a million calls a day. Please be patient.
According to Hatch, Alabama is currently in priority category 1A.
“We call it 1A plus, because 1A is just for healthcare workers, it is for mortuary workers, lab workers, doctors, nurses, and nursing home staff.”, said Hatch, “With 1A plus, we are doing people who are 75 and older, in addition to all first responders.”
Also according to Hatch, ADPH does not have an online registration option for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We’re concerned about blocking of schedules, so people will go in there and just make schedules for people who aren’t under the 1A category,” Hatch explained.
For more information on how to register for the COVID-19, or any other coronavirus related information for the state of Alabama, visit ADHP’s website here.
