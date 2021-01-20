Registering for COVID-19 vaccination in Russell County

“Each state is given a weekly allocation of COVID-19 vaccines, and so here in Alabama, our vaccine is for Alabamians,” said Tim Hatch, assistant administrator of the East Central District of the Alabama Department of Health. “I know there’s people who have doctors in different states, but what the allocation is for is state by state. Russell County Health Department is one of the larger county health departments in the East Central district, and we have we have every Thursday, from 8:30 to 3:30, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.”