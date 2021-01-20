Substitute teachers in high demand amid pandemic

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Substitute teachers are currently in high demand.
If there’s a school system that’s open for in-person learning, there’s almost a guarantee that they need help due to the large number of absences having to be filled this year.
Stacey Carlisle, assistant superintended of human resources for the Harris County School District, said she’s never seen such a high demand for substitutes before.
“Many of our teachers affected by quarantine or isolation are asymptomatic,” said Carlisle. “They are teaching from home and that has been wonderful. We need that individual in the classroom to help monitor and hand out materials, support instruction, so that way we keep our students moving forward.”
The Harris County School District voted last week to increase the pay level for substitutes through the end of the school year. Depending on qualifications, substitute pay now starts at $80 per day and increases.
