Wet End to the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This will be the last dry day until the weekend with several rounds of wet weather on the way for Thursday and Friday. Thursday will feature scattered showers with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The day will start out mostly dry, but I would expect the coverage of rain to increase through the day. For Friday, we expect a steady, soaking rain for a lot of the day with totals approaching an inch or so for parts of the area. Make sure you’re planning accordingly if you have any plans out and about. For the weekend, we’ll be dry with highs once again in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Look for increasing clouds on Sunday out ahead of the next storm system that will impact the area Monday into Tuesday. This system looks like it could bring some thunderstorms our way, and there’s the chance we see another round or two of rain before next week is done as the weather pattern becomes a bit more unsettled - also while warming up!