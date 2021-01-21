Ivey calls Thursday news conference for COVID-19 pandemic update

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey will provide an update on COVID-19 at the Alabama State Capitol Thursday at 11 a.m.
Ivey will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
In December, Ivey extended the state’s safer at home order to Jan. 22.
Wednesday, Alabama added 3,211 new cases of the virus with a seven-day average of 2,665. So far this week, 9,073 cases have been confirmed.
ADPH’s COVID-19 Dashboard reported 157 deaths on Wednesday with 6,283 deaths overall.
