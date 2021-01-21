New 7-mile trail for off-highway vehicles coming to Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new outdoor attraction is coming to Eufaula.
Through a grant from the state, officials with Lake Point State Park are transforming a former golf course into a seven-mile trail for off-highway vehicles (OHVs).
The OHV trail will have a variety of obstacles and jumps with three different courses for various skill levels. Park officials said not only will the trail be fun for participants, they hope it benefits the state park and Eufaula.
“We hope they enjoy their visit here at the trails, and we hope they’ll be encouraged to return to Lake Point for other activities,” said Sherry Seller with Lake Point State Park.
Officials with the park said they hope to have the course fully open by spring or summer 2021.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.