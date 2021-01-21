New Opelika police chief talks taking on new role

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika’s new police chief is three days into his new position.
Chief Shane Healey has been with the Opelika Police Department for 30 years. Now, he’s leading the department.
Healey replaces John McEachern who retired in November 2020. Healey began his career with the police department in 1991 and was promoted to captain of the community relations/special services division in 2014. He said he’s thankful for the opportunity and is ready to bridge the gap between his department and the community.
“I’m humbled that the mayor and the leaders in this city had faith in me to be able to take over as the chief and hopefully lead this department into the future,” said Healey. “It’s building relationships. The first is building relationships with the public, building and then maintaining those relationships. And also building and maintaining relationships with our officers in this building, developing them to be the best that they can be.”
Currently, Healey is still serving as captain of the community relations division until a replacement is made.
