Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital implements new visitation policy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new visitation policy began Wednesday at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.
According to the hospital’s website, Piedmont Columbus Regional has updated it’s visitation policy at its Midtown and Northside locations. The new policy allows for no visitation at all, outside of specifically outlined scenarios, like labor and delivery, pediatric patients, and end of life, to name a few.
Madison Harrison Jr.’s son, Ronald, is a liver transplant patient and has been in the hospital since October 15, 2020.
“It bothers me a lot because he didn’t want to go back to the hospital, because he had been in there so long,” said Harrison. “And the only bright spot he had was me being there with him every day.”
The hospital’s website says the new policy is in place as an effort to try and keep employees and patients healthy during another wave of increased COVID-19 activity in the community.
Harrison says his son is at the Midtown location and is also a COVID-19 survivor. He spent almost five months in the hospital for COVID-19 complications. Ronald was released from the Hospital in August 2020, two months before his current stay at the hospital.
The hospital declined to comment on the updated policy but the full list of visitation restrictions can be found here.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.