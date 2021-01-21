Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital launches ‘Meet My Loved One’ initiative for COVID-19 patients, staff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional’s patient experience team is implementing a project that enables staff at both the Midtown and Northside campuses to make a personal connection with COVID-19 and ICU patients.
Meg Sturdevant, director of Patient Experience, said the Meet My Loved Ones project gives hospital staff an opportunity to learn more about who their patients are outside of their hospital bed and medical records, giving a more personable approach to the hospital experience.
“So, the initiative called Meet My Loved One, is an opportunity for our patient’s family members to introduce their loved one, who’s our patient in the unit, to the staff here working at the hospital,” said Sturdevant.
Sturdevant also said the project gives the families who might not have an opportunity to be by their family member’s side a voice in the hospital staff getting to know their loves one.
