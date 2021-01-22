Charges dropped against Tallassee mayor, 1 other

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - All charges have been dropped against Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock and another person after the Elmore County grand jury declined to indict them.
The decision not to indict comes after the mayor got into an argument with a car full of people last summer. That resulted in the arrest of the mayor, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, Keazanni Spencer, on misdemeanor harassment charges.
Hammock said he felt at the time those he was arguing with were trying to harm his wife at another section of town, and he confronted them not far away.
The grand jury also declined to indict Spencer who said shortly after the incident that it was all a misunderstanding.
The grand jury didn’t give a reason why it declined to press forward.
