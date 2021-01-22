Columbus philanthropist delivers meals to frontline healthcare workers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Frontline healthcare workers and first responders at Piedmont Columbus Regional are enjoying lunch today thanks to a Columbus philanthropist.
Wanda Amos delivered 500 meals from Country’s Barbecue for hospital staff at PCR’s Midtown and Northside campuses.
By the end of the month, Amos, and her husband Shelby Amos, will have provided 2,000 meals to local law enforcement.
“Shelby and I believe, now more than ever, we need to come together as a community. We need to find the energy and determination we had last spring to win the fight against COVID-19,” said Amos. “I believe if we put aside our differences and our community pulls together there is nothing we can’t accomplish.”
She was joined by Piedmont Columbus Regional CEO Scott Hill, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, Columbus Police Department Chief Freddie Blackmon, Columbus Fire and EMS Chief Salvatore Scarpa, Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman and Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley.
