CSU gives COVID-19 guidance reminders and updates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As a new semester begins, Columbus State University (CSU) is reminding its students and employees of the COVID-19 guidelines to follow on campus.
The school’s current protocols, such as wearing face masks indoors and outdoors, social distancing, and washing hands remain in effect.
If anyone needs a mask, masks will be distributed Jan. 25 through Jan. 27. Anyone who’s experiencing symptom or feeling unwell should stay home and report those symptom or a positive test here.
For more CSU COVId-19 updates, click here.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.