Dry Start to the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a Friday that was wet at times, our weekend will start out on a dry note with highs back in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Look for a lot of sunshine on Saturday, but clouds will be on the increase again Sunday out ahead of the next storm system. I’ll mention isolated showers on Sunday, but most spots will stay dry, and although we will have a few showers around on Monday too, the highest rain coverage will move in during the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday. We’ll keep our eye on the possibility of storms with this particular system. Highs both days will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s for most spots, but expect a cool-down as we go into the middle of next week. Another shot of getting wet rolls in on Wednesday into Wednesday night with highs dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. At this point, NEXT Friday and Saturday look great with plenty of sunshine and average temperatures for this time of year. We’ll keep fine-tuning the timing of the rain as we get a little closer to next week.