City of Smiths Station holds annual “MLK Citywide Clean-Up Day”

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Smiths Station held its annual “MLK Citywide Clean-Up Day” Saturday morning.
Martin Luther King Day of Service was created by former Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Harris Wolford and the late U.S. Representative John Lewis of Georgia.
“When I look and see our people involved in our community, it tells me that they care about it and that’s what important to us,” said Morris Jackson, organizer of the event. “You need to care about the community that you live in and the way the show it is also to keep it clean”
Firemen, council members and Mayor Bubba Copeland attended the clean up along with citizens of the community.
