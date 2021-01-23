Columbus plans to provide COVID-19 vaccine to homeless population

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As coronavirus continues to be a growing issue, it becomes even more of a concern for Muscogee County’s homeless population, who may lack the resources they need to stay healthy.
Right now, Columbus is in Phase 1A, which means people who are age 65 or older, which includes the homeless, can get the vaccine now. But, homeless shelters will have to wait until the city is in Phase 2 to be able to provide vaccinations.
The homeless population’s main resource is the city’s homeless shelters, like Safehouse Ministries and Valley Rescue Mission. Although they are still waiting for access to these vaccines to serve their community, they are hopeful the vaccination process will be a success.
“Our community has really done a wonderful job when there is a need of really rallying together quickly to be able to meet that need,” said Safehouse Ministries employee Heather Franklin. “And so that’s why I am so hopeful about the vaccine and being able to get it to the homeless population when that becomes available to us.”
The Department of Health says once Phase 2 hits, they will be able to partner with these homeless programs to provide vaccinations for the homeless in the community.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.