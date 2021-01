“I am deeply saddened to learn that Hank Aaron transitioned from labor to reward. Hank is known by many as one of the greatest baseball players of all time, but he was also a friend of longstanding. We grew up in the same area of Mobile, Alabama, known as Toulminville, and I have known the Aaron family for most of my life. His sister, Alfredia, was my classmate from elementary school through high school and married my friend and longtime colleague Congressman David Scott.